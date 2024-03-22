Aboitiz next gen helms power unit

In step with the group’s target of becoming the country’s first “techglomerate,” Aboitiz Power Corp. has appointed Danel C. Aboitiz as president and chief executive officer starting July to fill in the role of Emmanuel V. Rubio who will be retiring from his post in June.

AboitizPower board unanimously approved on Friday the appointment of Aboitiz, who will inherit a company in great shape.

At the age of 42, Aboitiz, is the company’s director and chief commercial and stakeholder engagement officer. He holds concurrent directorships within the Aboitiz Group.

In October 2023, Aboitiz was appointed as the private sector representative for Mindanao for the Inter-Agency Investment Promotion Coordination Committee of the Department of Trade and Industry.

Additionally, he serves as a director of the Philippine Electricity Market Corporation, vice chairman of the Philippine Independent Power Producers Association, and vice chair of the Energy Committee of the Management Association of the Philippines.

Business ace

Throughout his career, Aboitiz has held various positions within the Aboitiz Group and has been actively involved in AboitizPower’s numerous Business Units.

From 2016 to 2018, Aboitiz served as president and chief operating officer of AboitizPower’s Coal and Oil Business Units. Before that, he held key positions in AboitizPower’s renewable power generation companies, including the SN AboitizPower Group and AP Renewables Inc., from 2010 to 2016.

Aboitiz earned his master’s degree in Philosophy and Politics from the University of Edinburgh, graduating with honors.

Meanwhile, Rubio was the first top executive within the Aboitiz Group sans the Aboitiz surname.

Under his helm, AboitizPower took on the calibrated move to help the country’s energy transition, which he said requires all parts of the power industry — generation, transmission, and distribution — to work, develop, and grow together.

AboitizPower has grown beyond its core businesses of generation, distribution and retail electricity services and sought opportunities to harness the potential of new trends, innovations and technologies.

To date, AboitizPower has close to 1,000 megawatts of disclosed projects from various indigenous energy sources like wind, solar and geothermal, en route to reaching at least 4,600 MW of renewable energy or 50 percent of its generation portfolio by the next decade.