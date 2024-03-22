6 members of 'termite gang' arrested in Tondo

Operatives of the Manila Police District PS 1 arrested six suspected members of the “termite gang” at Brgy. 147, Tondo, Manila.

Confiscated from suspects were improvised guns, bladed weapons, head flashlights, ropes, chisel, crow bar, plastic bucket, and chain blocks.

The six were identified as Anthony N. De Guzman alias "ZUMA", 46, pedicab driver; Edgardo V. Abad, 42, tricycle driver; Hector A. Macapayag, 34, tricycle driver; Honorio A. Villegas, 53, jeepney barker; Mark S. Catalan, 40; and Mark Van Damme M. Silva alias "DOS", 26.

According to police authorities, they were conducting routine patrol around 4:30 AM when a concerned citizen approached them to inform about the presence of the group of men mostly armed and creating trouble in the area.

Police responded immediately and aprehended the said group of men.

Seeing an armed police, the suspect cooperated and surrendered which led to the discovery of the tools used for excavating.

Police examine the group's act to find out if this group is involved in robbing establishments through underground diggings.

Charges for violation of Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code (Alarm and scandal), RA 10591(Comprehensive law on firearms and ammunition) and B. P 6 (Illegal possession of deadly weapon) will be posed against the suspects at the Manila Prosecutors Office.