Whooping cough awareness

LOOK: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, together with Dr. Rolly Cruz of the QC Health Department, talked about pertussis during a press conference in Quezon City on Thursday, 21 March 2024. It was revealed that there is now an outbreak of pertussis or whooping cough in the city, resulting in the deaths of four infants and recording 23 cases for this year alone. | via Analy Labor