Valenzuela opens 'Balai Banyuhay' rehab facility

Offering hope for struggling drug dependents who seek healing and recovery from drug addiction and ultimately lead a reformed life, the City of Valenzuela’s drug treatment and rehabilitation facility dubbed as “Balai Banyuhay” formally opens its doors to the public at Barangay Punturin, on Thursday, 21 March 2024.

Fully furnished and equipped facilities, Valenzuela City’s first drug treatment and rehabilitation center known as “Balai Banyuhay” is ready to take in residents who are currently facing challenges such as abuse of prohibited substances and provide them with efficient and humane rehabilitative measures.

Mayor Wes Gatchalian led the ceremonial launch along with guest of honor, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, and other esteemed guests from national agencies.

The formal launch rendered the center to its full operational capacity prepared to accept clients from Valenzuela City and clients endorsed by neighboring cities.

“Naniniwala kami na ang problema sa droga ay hindi lamang problema ng isang lugar (We believed that drug problem is not only confine in one place). This is an interconnected issue, which transcends the physical borders of our city.

That is why we are opening the doors of "Balai Banyuhay" not just to Valenzuelanos, but also to our neighboring cities.” the Mayor announced in his message.

The "Balai Banyuhay" was established by virtue of Ordinance No. 603, Series of 2019, authored by Valenzuela Anti-Drug Abuse Council (VADAC) Action Officer, Councilor Atty. Bimbo Dela Cruz and Councilor Ramon Encarnacion.

It was enacted last September 2019.

The primary goal of the institution is to dedicate an environment for treatment and rehabilitation for individuals struggling with drug dependence; fostering a safe space for healing and recovery.

The name “Balai Banyuhay” was based on the words, “balai” which means home, whereas “banyuhay” means “bagong anyo ng buhay” or metamorphosis or transformation.

It is envisioned that through the establishment of “Balai Banyuhay”, Valenzuelanos who underwent severe drug dependence can be rehabilitated and reintegrated as productive members of the community.

The 2,600 sq.m., five-storey drug rehabilitation center that stood at the heart of Barangay Punturin was inaugurated last February 14, 2020.

"Balai Banyuhay" is also registered as a free-standing, residential with outpatient service capability, having received the Certificate of Accreditation from the Department of Health last 13 February 2023.

Services and facilities included in "Balai Banyuhay" were a 100-bed capacity sleeping headquarters, detoxification section, medical consultation section, psychological section, clinical laboratory, drug-testing laboratory, dental section, workshop area, lounge area, kitchen, mini garden, multi-purpose sports area, lecture rooms, and other offices to name a few.

Providing a holistic treatment and intervention, "Balai Banyuhay" fosters its residents with the following programs: Therapeutic Community Modality Program, Aftercare Program, Educational Program, Livelihood Program, and Spiritual Program.

These programs encompass all of the residents’ needs in their process of recovery.

There were 53 trained and client-centric working staff that will take care of the residents and help the successful implementation of these programs.

While the City of Valenzuela prioritizes a healthy and safe community, it also firmly believes in the grace of a second chance – especially with its resident drug surrenderees seeking reformed lives.

Humane, compassionate, and non-discriminatory, the establishment of "Balai Banyuhay" is not only considered another treatment and rehabilitation facility, but a space that signifies hope for Pamilyang Valenzuelano.

For more information about Valenzuela City’s drug treatment and rehabilitation programs and services, contact the Valenzuela Anti-Drug Abuse Office (VADAO) at 8811-0238.