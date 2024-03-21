Taiwanese fraudster nabbed in Tarlac town

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Thursday the arrest of a Taiwanese national wanted by the Taipei authorities for corporate fraud.

In a report given to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) identified the suspect as Chang Chia Wei, a 42-year-old male, who was arrested on 15 March at his residence in Bamban, Tarlac.

According to the BI-FSU, Chang was arrested on the strength of a warrant issued by the BI board of commissioners against Chang in November 2021, when he was ordered to be deported for being an undesirable alien.

In order for Chang to face justice for his alleged crime, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office requested his arrest and deportation back to Taiwan.

BI-FSU acting chief Rendel Ryan Sy disclosed that a warrant for Chang’s arrest was issued by the Shilin district prosecutor’s office in Taiwan, where he is charged with violating his country’s offenses against the company act.

According to the Taipei government, Chang is allegedly part of a criminal syndicate that, since 2015, has utilized his personal bank account as a storehouse for the money the group has made from fraud-related crimes.

Sy added that Chang is already an undocumented alien, as his passport expired in November last year.

He is also an overstaying alien, as a check of his travel record showed that he last arrived in the Philippines.

Chang is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, while awaiting his deportation proceedings.