Rest, doctors tell flu-hit First Couple

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos are showing signs of improvement while still battling flu-like symptoms, Malacañang said on Thursday.

The Palace issued the health bulletin after it announced Wednesday evening that the First Couple had gotten sick, citing their “full schedule these last few days.”

“The President and the First Lady continue to experience flu-like symptoms, but with improvements, maintaining stable vital signs,” Malacañang said.

The Palace said doctors advised the President and the First Lady to take their prescribed medications, rest, and hydrate to facilitate their full recovery.

“The President continues to work in his residence, handling correspondence and directives within medical advice,” Malacañang said.

It added that the President was optimistic about returning to full public engagements once he received a clearance from his physician.

Earlier this month, the First Couple embarked on a journey that included attendance at a special summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Australia, a working visit to Germany, and a state visit to the Czech Republic.

This week in Manila, Marcos participated in the ceremonial signing of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport rehabilitation project, met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, chaired a discussion with congressional leaders on his administration’s priority legislation, took part in a World Economic Forum roundtable, and granted Bloomberg an exclusive interview.

Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said all of the President’s events in the succeeding days had been canceled.

Because of this, Marcos had to skip his attendance at the presidential luncheon hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines on Thursday.

The event was intended to allow Filipino and foreign journalists to ask Marcos questions on various subjects.

The President will also skip the 127th Philippine Army founding anniversary at Camp O’Donnell in Tarlac on Friday.