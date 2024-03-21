Pinoy fashion designer files defamation, $2-M damages vs. Maharlika

Puey Quiñones, a Filipino international fashion designer, has filed defamation and $2-million damage suit against Claire Contreras, a.k.a. “Maharlika”, a known as an "attack-dog vlogger" on her YouTube channel Boldyak TV.

In a virtual press conference held at 1:30 a.m., Manila Time, Quiñones and his lawyer Keith Gregory said, after a series of cease and desist letters, to Maharlika to stop maligning Quiñones. The celebrity fashion designer opted to file a case at the Superior Court of the State of California in Los Angeles, USA.

Quiñones who is now based in the US said that Maharlika (Contreras) has defamed him particularly his reputation in the international fashion industry, when the vlogger maligned him and First Lady Marie Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos about his designs and business practices.

"It (vlog) was titled 'designer katandem ni Butod. I don't want to put (the exact words) into my mouth (the meaning of the vlog title). But it's like saying 'tandem in scamming people," Quiñones explained.

Contreras, a.k.a. Maharlika, falsely claimed that Quiñones’ designs are counterfeit, "not his own", and that he has been scamming the people of the Philippines by swindling the First Lady whom he dresses.

On the other hand, Gregory said Maharlika's accusations have greatly impacted Quiñones, his business, his reputation, and his life in Manila and the United States.

"This is a civil court action where the defendant is liable for the damages that she got to pay to Quiñones," the lawyer explained.

Quiñones said cyber crime cases were also filed by his lawyers here.

"I don't understand why she involved the First Lady. Where (her) hate is coming from. Why is she (Maharlika) bad mouthing the First Couple," Quiñones said, pointing out that he did not even know, met, and befriended the "attack dog vlogger".

"Before the vlog, (my) business is doing well. I have (fashion) shows in the Palace, US institutions," Quiñones recalled, adding that after Maharlika hit him and the First Lady, "projects were cancelled, proposals were rejected, and it affected the factory he put up in the Philippines.

Gregory, meanwhile, said they will asked YouTube Channel to take down Maharlika's vlog once the court granted them a favorable ruling.