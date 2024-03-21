New think tank urges nationwide energy security amid constant blackouts

A think tank dedicated to formulating effective energy policies and promoting participatory governance, offered itself to help the country confront its challenges in the depleting energy sources.

At its launching in Quezon City yesterday, Center for Energy Research and Policy (CERP), Atty. Noel Marabut Baga, one of the two lead convenors of the group said the Philippines confronts a multitude of challenges across various energy security indicators, including sufficiency, reliability, resiliency, affordability, accessibility, and sustainability.

"These issues not only jeopardize economic stability and social welfare but also threaten environmental sustainability," Baga said.

The recent four-day blackout in Panay Island, affecting 4.5 million residents and causing economic losses exceeding P5.7 billion in Iloilo alone, starkly illustrates the severity of the issues facing the nation's energy sector, according to Baga.

Fueled by a commitment to demystifying energy complexities for all Filipinos, CERP aims to offer practical insights for crafting energy policies in collaboration with experts and advocates, ensuring a reliable energy sector.

Baga presented his study titled, "Advancing Energy Security in the Philippines" where he comprehensively dissects the challenges facing the Philippine energy landscape, recognizing their far-reaching implications on economic stability, social welfare, and environmental sustainability.

"Filipinos deserve clear energy policies that build a resilient present and a brighter future," he remarked, considering the pressing need to address energy vulnerabilities amid global crises," Baga explained, noting that CERP offers a roadmap for reform that stresses the need for urgent action and collective engagement for a sustainable future for the Philippines.

The Malampaya plant, Baga said is one of the many samples that confront the country's energy crisis in the future.

"Malampaya's rapid depletion (may end in 2027) and it supplies 33 percent or one-third of Luzon with power," he said, referring that we face a "decline in energy self-sufficiency" along with coal dependency, aging power plant, unscheduled interruption, and ailing electric energy cooperatives.

Baga said, according to the World Energy Council, the Philippines had the highest electricity demand in East Asia and the highest electricity rate of $151 per MWh compared to other Asian countries.

Meanwhile, Dr. Joey Ocon, co-convenor of CERP, virtually shared his insights, underlining that their proposed policies are "not only innovative but also pragmatic, capable of navigating the multi-faceted energy landscape."

CERP, Ocon said they remain committed to conducting innovative research, fostering partnerships with policymakers and stakeholders, and enhancing communication efforts to disseminate research findings effectively.

"Through outreach activities in local government units (LGUs) and universities, CERP aims to engage more stakeholders and increase public awareness of its work," he added.

"Anchored in inclusivity, CERP unites experts and advocates to foster participatory governance and provides actionable insights on energy development, thereby ensuring efficient, affordable, and sustainable power for the country," Ocon said.

“CERP stands ready to lead the charge in supporting decision-makers with policy-making and advancing sustainable development,” added Baga.