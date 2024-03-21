‘Miss Saigon’ an emotional homecoming for Abigail Adriano

Miss Saigon has changed the life of Filipino-Australian Abigail Adriano.

“It is a timeless piece of art that we have all fallen in love with. Thanks to Miss Saigon, the Philippines is on the map. It really did change my life for the better. It really is an emotional homecoming for me,” Adriano said during the musical’s press conference held yesterday afternoon at the lobby of The Theater at Solaire.

The musical will run from 23 March to 12 May at The Theater at Solaire, which is found in Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City.

The 19-year-old plays Kim, an orphaned Vietnamese girl forced to work at a bar to make ends meet. There she meets and falls in love with American soldier Chris Scott but are torn apart by the fall of the country’s capital Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh). Chris leaves behind Kim, who turns out to be pregnant with his child.

“Everyone has a personal connection to it [Miss Saigon],” Adriano added. “I feel a sense of duty to bring justice to my character Kim.”

Adriano first portrayed the coveted lead role in Miss Saigon’s Australian staging at Sydney Opera House in 2023.

Adriano is a former child actress who previously starred in the musical Matilda and The Voice Kids Australia. She also appeared as Rose Aquino in Netflix’s The Unlisted.