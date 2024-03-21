Mental health advocate Dr. Gia Sison passes away

Doctor and mental health advocate Gia Sison passed away on Wednesday, Asociación de Alumnas de Poveda (AAP) announced. She was 53 years old.

"Wife, mother, daughter, sister, hermana and friend.

Doctor, podcaster, host. A mental health warrior, cancer survivor and celebrity all the days of her life. Her light continues on in all whose lives she touched," AAP said in a statement.

AAP said Sison passed away at 1:44 PM "surounded by her family and loved ones."

Sison was the national adviser of the Youth for Mental Health Coalition and was the head of Makati Medical Center's Wellness Center.

She started a project called "Unsaid Feeling," where everyone can write and let their feelings out with no judgment.

Sison hosted her own digital series on CNN Philippines called "G Talks," which discussed topics about anything mental health-related.

She also launched a project called "Padayon PH," which aims to serve as a mental health resource hub.