LATEST

Magical speech

LOOK: Dr. Cynthia Mamon, the COO of Enchanted Kingdom (EK), gave an impressive keynote speech at the Customer Experience Summit held at the Shangri-La the Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Thursday, 21 March 2024. During her speech, she invited the audience to witness firsthand how a world-class theme park like EK creates amazing shows by performing alongside some of EK's talented performers. | via King Rodriguez