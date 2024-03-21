Higher discounts for senior citizens, PWD starting 25 March

The Department of Trade and Industry on Thursday announced the release of a new joint administrative order that would provide higher discounts to senior citizens and persons with disabilities or PWDs, particularly for basic necessities and prime commodities.

In a press conference at the Board of Investments, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said they are eyeing to publish the JAO on Monday, which connotes that it is also starting to give higher discounts to those segments of society.

“We recognize the valuable contributions of our senior citizens and persons with disabilities to our society, and this initiative reiterates our unwavering commitment to ensure their access to essential goods,” said Pascual as he lauded the signing of the JAO.

The JAO increases the special discount for senior citizens and PWDs on BNPC purchases from P65 to P125 per week, subject to review every five years.

This translates to a new purchase cap of P2,500, compared to the previous limit of P1,300 per week set almost 14 years ago.

DTI’s Consumer Protection Group spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles, for her part, said with the new discount scheme, seniors and PWDs can avail of up to P125 discount on BNPCs per week, higher than the previous P65.

The released JAO was signed by Pascual, Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., and Department of Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla.

Aside from BNPCs, the 5-percent special discount for seniors and PWD also covers agriculture products like rice, locally produced coffee and vegetables, among others, as well as household liquefied petroleum gas.

Further, Nograles said the JAO also put an expiration on the authorization letter for representatives purchasing the basic goods for seniors or PWD.

Authorization letters will be valid for seven days only.

The JAO likewise provides rules on giving the same special discount on BNPCs bought online as establishments will have their verification process.

Moreover, senior and PWD identification cards and the Office of Senior Citizen Affairs booklet should be presented upon delivery of the products.

Meanwhile, the 5-percent discount on LPG covers cylinders with a net content of not more than 11 kilograms and could be availed of only every five months.

Discounts under this JAO are separate from the 20 percent statutory discount granted under Republic Act No. 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 and Republic Act No. 10754 or An Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of PWDs.

On the other hand, the JAO does not apply to registered Barangay Micro Business Establishments and cooperatives.

“Our collaboration with the DA and DOE, alongside the active participation of our valued national government agencies, retailers, consumer organizations, and consumers during the public consultations, have been instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone,” Secretary Pascual underscored.