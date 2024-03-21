LATEST

Health and Beauty Caravan

LOOK: Celebrity hairdresser Ricky Reyes delivers a keynote address at the Health and Beauty Caravan organized by the Philippine Red Cross and Philippine Cancer Society and in collaboration with the Local Government Units of Metro Manila and the Metro Manila Mayors' Spouses Foundation Inc., at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, 20 March 2024. In the photos are Philippine Red Cross Secretary General Gwen Pang, SM Senior Vice President John San Agustin, and Mandaluyong Vice Mayor Menchie Abalos. During his speech, Reyes said that this year's caravan, which will run from 16 April to 26 June 2024, will conduct a medical mission for 800 people, including women, children, and the elderly.| via King Rodriguez / Contributed Photos