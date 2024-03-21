DPWH completes flood control structure in Cagayan

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Thursday that it has completed the construction of the Patagueleg Flood Control Project in Cagayan Province.

The DPWH said the project is designed to prevent flooding along the riverside portion of Peñablanca Callao Cave Road in Barangay Patagueleg, Peñablanca, Cagayan Province.

The DPWH Cagayan Third District Engineering Office said the newly completed flood control project involves the installation of a 250-millimeter-thick concrete revetment with a steel sheet pile foundation and cross blocks along a 96-meter section of Pinacanauan River.

A walkway was also incorporated throughout the project area, preserving and showcasing the scenic landscapes around the Pinacanauan River.

The project not only strengthens community resilience to flooding by supplementing existing river walls but also prevents road closures brought by river overflowing.

Funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act, the flood control project in Peñablanca was completed in the amount of P29.4 million.