CEB suspends Pagadian route

Cebu Pacific Air, starting 15 April 2023, will suspend flights to the Pagadian Airport for a month.

The suspension of flights at Pagadian Airport is due to runway surface repairs by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines which is expected to be completed by 15 May 2024.

“As safety is of paramount concern, operations will be suspended until the works have been completed and we have assessed and confirmed that the runway is safe for landing and take-off,” the CEB management said in a statement.

The airline has decided to cancel its flights to and from Cebu and Manila. Specifically, flights DG 6639 and 6640 (Cebu-Pagadian-Cebu); DG 6641 and 6642 (Cebu-Pagadian-Cebu); and flights 5J 771 and 772 (Manila-Pagadian-Manila) and 5J 773 and 774 (Manila-Pagadian-Manila) would also be affected.

Ozamiz recovery flights

However, additional recovery flights to Ozamiz are being planned by the CEB, and those affected passengers will be automatically re-accommodated. These are Flights 5J 3191 and 3192 (Manila-Ozamiz-Manila) and DG 6795 and 6796 (Cebu-Ozamiz-Cebu).

All affected passengers may also reschedule or rebook their flights to Dipolog or Ozamiz on the following flights: DG 6603 and 6604 (Cebu-Dipolog-Cebu); DG 6605 and 6606 (Cebu-Dipolog-Cebu); DG 6791 and 6792 (Cebu-Ozamiz-Cebu); DG 6793 and 6794 (Cebu-Ozamiz-Cebu); 5J 703 and 704 (Manila-Dipolog-Manila); 5J 705 and 706 (Manila-Dipolog-Manila); and 5J 781 and 782 (Manila-Ozamiz-Manila).

Additionally, the airline offers its passengers the option to receive a full refund of their ticket, store travel funds in a valid CEB wallet, or rebook or reroute a flight.

“CEB is working closely with CAAP regarding this matter. We thank our passengers for their patience and understanding,” CEB stated.