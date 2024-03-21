AS YOU SEE IT

‘Scarred, scared’

“Teachers are humans. Humans have limitations. But limitations can be in professional mode.” — MarJun Reels Taiwan

“If teachers become too lenient about disciplining students inside the classroom, they will produce ill-mannered citizens of this country. Scolding doesn’t necessarily mean you’re angry; it could be a form of affection, love, and care. Teachers always want the best for their students.”

— Sorsogon Triskelion Adventure Group-STAG

“She did the right thing. As a parent to a child, I’ll thank her for instilling discipline in my child.” — Max Doligosa

“I think the teacher should be admired rather than cursed, for what she has done shows the dedication of a teacher exerting her utmost efforts to help the students. Kaya lang, out of frustration, she got carried away. That’s no different from a coach in sports like basketball. Often, and out of frustration, he shouts at his erring players.

“Not because he is angry with the player, but rather he wants the player to improve his game. Sometimes, some things need to be done even if it’s not in the books.

“That’s a sign of excellence.” — Argon Argosy

‘Not all heroes wear cape’

“I hope the handler will be the keeper as well. The bond, trust, and respect for nine years is no joke. Edna might not understand if she’ll be handed over to a new partner. On the other hand, I hope the handler gives the same amount of love, trust, and respect Edna is giving him.” — Cathrine Igaya

‘DPWH completes bikers’ safe road space’

“Salamat DPWH at inyo itong namadali para bigyan proteksiyon kami mga siklista (Thank you DPWH for fast-tracking this project protect us cyclists).” — Renato Tolentino

‘Unilab offers seminars to BHWs to stop cough’

“Napakaganda ng programa ng Unilab para sa bawat barangay at mas maraming tips at dagdag kaalaman para sa mga health workers natin gaya ng mga BHWs na nagseserbisyo sa mga centers. Saludo ako sa mga gaya nyo at sa Solmux Advance with Zinc – mabisa sa ubo at sipon my zinc din to boost ur immune systems at ung syrup pati kati at sakit ng lalamunan ntatanggal nya (The Unilab program for each barangay is very good and there are more tips and more information for our health workers such as the BHWs who service the centers. I salute people like you and the Solmux Advance with Zinc that is effective for cough and colds, and boosts your immune systems. The syrup also relieves itching and sore throat).” — Mon Mon

“Excited na ako para sa aming barangay. Isa po ako sa fans ng Solmux Advance with Zinc. Mula noon hanggang ngayon na may syrup na ang Solmux, pati anak ko na 12 years old na mahirap painumin ng tablet at capsule eh nagustuhan at nahiyang talaga. Sarap kasi ng hagod ni Solmux syrup (“I’m excited for our barangay. I’m one of the fans of Solmux Advance with Zinc. With Solmux syrup, even my 12-year-old child now likes it).” – Cassey Montez

‘Bohol artist wins Leonardo Da Vinci prize’

“Wow! To God be all the glory! Thank you so much, po Daily Tribune, for featuring me on your page. So grateful po sa Dios (to God) to have this opportunity. God bless you and more power po!”

— Elvin Perocho Vitor

‘DPWH completes 4 flood control

projects in Isabela’

Maraming salamat DPWH sa pagiisip ng seguridad ng ating mga kababayan (Thank you very much DPWH for thinking about the safety of our countrymen).” — Nerissa Perez

‘A crossing keeper’s life’

“Yan mahirap kahit masipag at dedicated ang empleyado ng gobyerno kapag JO (Job Order) lang liit na ng sahod di pa sigurado sa trabaho. Dapat kung qualified naman at may kakayaanang gampanan ng maayos ang kanilang trabaho eh gawin ng regular. Lahat kasi ng batas na ginagawa ng mga kongresista may butas, laging pabor sa kanila o di kaya pabor sa mga taga pondo nila sa politiko (That’s difficult even if the government employee is hardworking and dedicated when they are only JO (Job Order), their salary is low. If they are qualified and have the skills to perform their job well, they should be regularized. All the laws crafted by members of Congress have loopholes. They are always in their favor or those who fund their candidacy).” — Adelle Alvard

“Ron Abrasaldo, dapat kay Tatay, kumuha ng exam sa civil service exam kase yun ang paraan para maregular sya sa govt. Dun sa mga nagsasabi na kesyo 24 years na daw ay Job Order pa rin, syempre may proseso yan UNFAIR naman dun sa mga nagtake ng Civil Service Eligibility at iba pang board exams para maregular ang isang indibidwal (Father should take the civil service exam because that is the way for him to be a regular government employee. For those who say that he is a Job Order employee after 24 years, it is unfair to those who took the Civil Service Eligibility and other board exams to be regularized).”

— Real List