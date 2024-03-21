‘Angry’ teacher escapes DepEd penalty

There will be no sanctions or penalties for a female high school teacher who went viral on social media for scolding her students, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said on Thursday.

In an interview in Cambodia, Duterte said she had seen the teacher’s explanation and asked the regional education director to talk to her so she’d slow down whenever she felt angry.

“My first reaction was that the teacher was also a human being. All of us sometimes reach a point where we become angry when we are frustrated. This is especially true of teachers. Remember, our teachers talk not only to just one person,” Duterte said.

She said public school teachers sometimes have to contend with 25 to even 55 students per classroom.

“I told the regional office that there would be no penalties for the teacher; I just wanted to remind her that if she’s angry, she has to pause. And when she’s not angry anymore, she starts teaching again,” she said.

The department earlier issued a show cause order to the teacher concerned, directing her to explain within 72 hours.

Duterte said the teacher also told her that she was mindful of the DepEd social media policy, but apparently, she did not know that she was online when she berated her students.

At the same time, Duterte said DepEd would provide psychosocial support to the students who might have felt discomfort because of the teacher’s words when she scolded them.

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition welcomed Duterte’s decision, saying it views it as a positive development for teachers’ plight.

“It demonstrates some level of empathy from the DepEd leadership towards the teacher. However, this statement should translate to an established policy rather than remain merely a verbal assurance,” TDC national chairperson Benjo Basas said.

“Well, at least we heard an assurance from VP Sara that the teacher will not be punished, and this statement should suffice for the DepEd Regional Office to adhere to. However, we anticipate that this assurance will be formalized into a policy to ensure its application beyond this specific case,” Basas added.

He said the TDC has long advocated for a review of the DepEd Child Protection Policy and amendments to Republic Act 7610. Their group believes that concrete actions need to be taken to ensure the protection and welfare of both students and teachers within the education system.

In 2012, the DepEd issued its child protection policy, which states that “any act by deeds or words that debases, degrades, or demeans the intrinsic worth and dignity of a child as a human being is considered child abuse.”

The department also observes the Anti-Child Abuse Act and other laws and regulations to ensure student safety in schools.