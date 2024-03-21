Angkas backs moto taxi legalization

The long-delayed legalization of motorcycle, or MC, taxis along with the easing of transport network vehicle service, or TNVS, are measures that are expected to significantly upgrade the country’s transportation system.

George Royeca, CEO of Angkas and an advocate for safe and efficient transportation, reaffirmed his support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s efforts to expedite the legalization of bike taxis.

According to Royeca, this move will alleviate the daily struggles of Filipino commuters by offering them a safe, dependable, and affordable mode of transportation.

“I echo the call of the President for legalizing MC taxis and providing better regulations for the ride-hailing economy. From jeepneys to motorcycles, I’m very elated that we now have a President that is not only interested in transportation but is knowledgeable in modern transport,” Royeca said.

Patience a virtue

“I guess it’s true what they say, ‘Good things come to those who wait.’ I’ve been waiting for eight years, finally, the time has come,” he added.

In a recent social media update, Marcos shared that his administration is working with Grab Philippines to formalize MC taxi operations and enhance regulations for ride-hailing services.

“Companies like Grab can help amplify that call. I’ve been doing it for years and I’m glad that somebody else is coming in to help bring data. The more people are talking about it, the more companies are pushing that advocacy, the better it is for everyone,” Royeca said.

The government regulators licensed only three players — Angkas, MOVE IT, and JoyRide — to take part in the MC taxi pilot study to provide affordable, safe, and reliable transportation to thousands of daily commuters.

After the temporary suspension of the study during the height of the pandemic, the Department of Transportation has reconvened the TWG mandated to oversee and monitor the pilot implementation of MC taxi operations.

In November 2022, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista issued Department Order No. 2022-021 reconstituting the group.