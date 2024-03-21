AirAsia connects Phl to int'l destinations with FlyThru

By utilizing its extensive network, AirAsia Philippines is encouraging travelers to go farther and discover locations beyond the country, like Australia, Cambodia, Vietnam, India, and Kazakhstan, as well as Almaty, Kazakhstan, in Central Asia, via Fly Thru.

AirAsia's Fly Thru offers a varied range of places and activities, a rich culinary experience that changes according to your location, and the affordability of traveling to each destination in one quick stopover.

It is also excellent for Filipino travelers who like to travel abroad for a summer vacation or explore new destinations in style and at an affordable rate.

“Connectivity has always been the backbone of AirAsia’s business. Since our inception, we have made a promise to make it possible for everyone to fly while keeping airline tickets affordable and each journey safe. Whether you want to visit the Taj Mahal in India, the Opera House in Sydney, or be captivated by the beauty of the Trans-Ili Alatau mountains in Almaty, Kazakhstan, AirAsia will make every travel goal a reality," AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan shares.

Flying out of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, AirAsia currently flies to over 130 destinations across 25 countries, accessible through international hubs including Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) 2 and Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.

Through connecting nations and islands, AirAsia has made it possible to reduce the size of Asia and foster cultural exchange since 2011.

Dailisan added that Fly Thru is an innovative product designed to meet the needs of modern travelers.

It connects AirAsia destinations efficiently, giving customers the most convenience possible.

In addition, the service offers travelers the opportunity to upgrade their hand-carry baggage up to 14 kg and their checked baggage up to 60 kg, based on their needs.

It also facilitates a smooth travel experience by offering a special Fly Thru lane (which includes an immigration lane in certain countries).

AirAsia Philippines is offering a P1,716 one-way base rate from Manila to the Maldives, Chiang Mai, Phuket via Bangkok, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and Almaty via Kuala Lumpur in an effort to persuade more visitors to achieve their trip objectives.

Bookings for this inaugural Fly Thru round can be made through AirAsia's official website (www.airasia.com) and the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly known as the AirAsia Superapp) through 24 March 2024, for travel from 15 April to 30 November.

In order to further streamline travel, the airline is also offering a bundle promotion for ancillary products.

When book through airasia.com or the AirAsia MOVE app, customers can get up to 20 percent off check-in luggage, seat preference, and in-flight meals by Santan with the AirAsia Value Pack.