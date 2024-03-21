Affordable trip with CEB’s Fund

Air passengers can use Cebu Pacific’s Travel Fund to purchase flights for their loved ones so they can embark on a journey and make enduring memories.

During its Big Promo-Versary seat sale, CEB encourages travelers to book flights for friends and family using the travel funds.

With a travel window spanning 1 April to 30 September 2024, CEB customers may book flights to a number of domestic and international destinations for P199 for a one-way base cost, exclusive of fees and surcharges, until 31 March 2024.

To benefit from the discounted flights, customers simply need to log into their MyCebuPacific account. To confirm a booking, choose Travel Fund as a payment option.

Travel fund don’t expire

The non-expiring Travel Fund allows customers to take their family on a safari adventure in Cebu or a fun-filled trip to some of the world-renowned theme parks in Hong Kong. Customers can also fly with their friends to go snorkeling in the clear waters of Dumaguete or indulge in the delectable cuisine of Taipei.

“Cebu Pacific has always strived to make air travel more convenient and accessible by offering our passengers more flexibility with their flights. With CEB’s Travel Fund, every Juan will now have more opportunities to explore the most beautiful destinations in the Philippines and abroad with the people they hold close to their hearts,” Candice Iyog, CEB chief marketing and customer experience officer, said.

Iyog added that customers have more reason to use their CEB Travel Fund during CEB’s anniversary seat sale to book flights for their friends and family as summer approaches.

Aside from the CEB Travel Fund, CEB also offers multiple payment options, including payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets.

Currently, CEB flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.