60K advocates to join BIDA's first anniversary

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Thursday expressed his optimism that they could gather as many as 60,000 anti-drug advocates who would join them in an advocacy walk to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the government’s flagship Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) program.

The activity will be held on, Saturday, 23 March 2024, starting at 4:00 a.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

The anniversary celebration will feature the BIDA Walk or the "Lakad Kontra Droga, BIDA Tayong Lahat!" to be joined by representatives from the local government units (LGUs), anti-drug advocacy groups, private and non-government organizations, youth sector, and other allies in the fight against illegal drugs.

“I know our kababayans are used to the BIDA Fun Run but in its anniversary, we want to be more inclusive, hence, we opted for the BIDA Walk. Basta gusto mong makisama sa laban ng pamahalaan sa iligal na droga, welcome ka,” Abalos stressed.

He explained that the celebration is a fitting commemoration of the BIDA program which is the driving force in the government’s vision for a drug-free Philippines.

He pointed out, “We have come a long way since we launched BIDA more than a year ago. Kasama ang higit sa 60,000 nating mga kababayan, sama-sama nating ipagdiwang ang BIDA anniversary and collectively aspire to further the government’s fight against illegal drugs”.

The BIDA Walk will commence from three starting points; one at the CCP Open Grounds, and Cuneta Astrodome both in Pasay City; and at SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

From the three starting points, the participants then will walk to SM Mall of Asia Globe Rotunda in Pasay City, where they will all meet together.

The walk route will be led by Abalos together with ex-Senator Manny Pacquiao, Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, and Liga ng mga Barangay Presidents and Sangguniang Kabataan Federation Presidents of the National Capital Region.

Abalos is calling on the public to join the BIDA Walk as a demonstration of their support to fight the scourge of illegal drugs.

He said participants can also expect performances from the most sought-after artists from partner entertainment networks GMA 7 and ABS-CBN.

Participants will also have a chance to win raffle prizes amounting to a total of P100,000 from SM Supermalls, while Jollibee and private partners will provide food and water.

“There’s so much to expect and surprises to anticipate. Samahan n'yo po kami sa aming paglakad. Ipakita natin sa buong mundo ang ating pagkakaisa sa paglaban sa iligal na droga,” Abalos said.

The DILG Chief also reminded participants to come prepared with proper running shoes and a comfortable white shirt, and they can also bring extra clothing, a tumbler, an umbrella, and a portable or handheld fan.