Solons condemn brutal killing of dog ‘Killua’

The brutal killing of a golden retriever has ignited a wave of outrage among senators, who are now calling for justice and reminding the public about the laws against animal cruelty.

Senators Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and Grace Poe on Wednesday both condemned the killing of a dog named Killua, who was found lifeless by his owner in a sack.

“As a fellow dog lover, witnessing the disturbing video of Killua, a Golden Retriever, being brutally killed is truly heartbreaking. I vehemently condemn this act as it clearly violates the law and goes against the principles of compassion and decency,” Ejercito said in a statement.

“Our beloved companions, often considered man’s best friend, should never be subjected to such cruelty,” he added.

Ejercito stressed that the tragic incident “underscores the urgent need for the passage of Senate Bill 2458, also known as the Revised Animal Welfare Act.”

“Strengthening our laws to protect the welfare of animals is paramount to prevent such senseless acts of violence,” he said.

“I implore the public to show greater empathy towards animals. They possess the purest hearts and deserve our love and compassion. Let us strive to create a world where animals are treated with the care and respect they rightfully deserve,” he added.

Poe, for her part, also shared her piece on the brutal killing of Killua by a certain Anthony Solares, a resident in Bato, Camarines Sur.

“I am heartbroken and enraged, to hear of the mauling of Killua, a Golden Retriever. Mr. Anthony Solares admitted to slaughtering Killua, claiming that the dog chased his child. However, his actions which were captured in a CCTV video, were fraught with excessive violence and shows that it was Killua who was being chased,” she said in a separate statement.

“It is, of course, up to our courts to decide on the matter. However, the public should be aware that there are laws which prohibit and punish the cruel treatment of animals,” she added.

Citing the Animal Welfare Act of 1998, Poe emphasized that torturing, neglecting, or maltreating any animal is punishable under the law.