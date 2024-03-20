NATION

Project SAGIP launched

PROJECT SAGIP | Aimed to empower throng of women with knowledge on anti-gender-based violence, the Philippine National Police launched today the Simultaneous Anti-Gender-Based Violence thru Interoperability between Stakeholders and Police (S.A.G.I.P.).
PROJECT SAGIP | Aimed to empower throng of women with knowledge on anti-gender-based violence, the Philippine National Police launched today the Simultaneous Anti-Gender-Based Violence thru Interoperability between Stakeholders and Police (S.A.G.I.P.). Image from PIA Western Mindanao Facebook page

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Police Regional Office in Zamboanga Peninsula will establish a command center equipped with hotlines for Project Simultaneous Anti-Gender Based Violence through Interoperability Between Stakeholders and Police or Project SAGIP here.

PRO-9 spokesperson P/Lt. Col. Helen Galvez on Wednesday reported that Project SAGIP was formally launched at Camp Col. Romeo A. Abendan in Barangay Mercedes last Tuesday with Family Court Presiding Judge Ivy F. Damayo-Elvina as guest of honor and speaker.

Galvez said Project SAGIP carries the theme “Sagipin ang Kabataan at Kababaihan Para sa Kinabukasan.”

The formal launching was attended by participating government agencies, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Department of Health, the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Education.

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: @tribunephl

Youtube: TribuneNow

Twitter: @tribunephl

Instagram: @dailytribunephl

TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial

Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6

Related Stories

No stories found.

Subscribe to Our Newspaper

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph