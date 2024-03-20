Project SAGIP launched

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Police Regional Office in Zamboanga Peninsula will establish a command center equipped with hotlines for Project Simultaneous Anti-Gender Based Violence through Interoperability Between Stakeholders and Police or Project SAGIP here.

PRO-9 spokesperson P/Lt. Col. Helen Galvez on Wednesday reported that Project SAGIP was formally launched at Camp Col. Romeo A. Abendan in Barangay Mercedes last Tuesday with Family Court Presiding Judge Ivy F. Damayo-Elvina as guest of honor and speaker.

Galvez said Project SAGIP carries the theme “Sagipin ang Kabataan at Kababaihan Para sa Kinabukasan.”

The formal launching was attended by participating government agencies, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Department of Health, the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Education.