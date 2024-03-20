Phl Navy on China’s term, claims in WPS: “We don’t care” 

The Philippines will not heed any terms imposed by China in the West Philippine Sea.

In a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo on Wednesday, PN spokesperson for the WPS, Commodore Roy Trinidad, refuted China’s claims that the Philippines is provoking tensions in the WPS by conducting combat drills with the United States.

Trinidad said the Armed Forces of the Philippines is more concerned about fulfilling its mandate to protect the integrity of its territorial sovereignty, which part of it is securing its territorial waters in the WPS.

He noted the AFP will not be deterred from fulfilling its mandate in the WPS despite the increasing China's aggression in the area.

“We do not care about China's behavior, the navy, and the AFP are concerned about our mandate to be able to protect the integrity of the national territory, our sovereignty, and the Filipino people,” he said.

He then insisted, "no country can change international laws unilaterally."

Recently, China has bared its terms in the Ayungin Shoal—which it illegally claims as its territory—saying that it will allow one Philippine resupply boat to sail in the area, implying that other vessels will be subject to attack.

“There is no such agreement, on the part of AFP. These are narratives from China which they would try to back up their actions on the ground, so the narrative would support the action [and] the action would support the narrative thereby, giving legitimacy to their claim that they own Ayungin Shoal,” said Trinidad.

He likewise noted that the AFP does not recognize any terms China would impose for the WPS.

Trinidad said the AFP and the navy will continue the RORE missions not only to Ayungin but also in other detachments.

Asked how will they react if China officially communicates its terms on WPS, Trinidad said. “We don’t care, we are the rightful occupants, it is a low tide elevation within our exclusive economic zone. The AFP is prepared for any eventuality.”

Meanwhile, Trinidad noted that the AFP will continue to implement its paradigm shift to external territorial defense amid China's reactions.

“We don’t care what China will do so long as what is our will remain ours, we will have access to our detachments, we will have access to northern islands, we would have the capability to protect and to secure Benham rise, all the way, all around the country,” he said.

On the international level, Trinidad emphasized that the Philippines has a responsibility to follow the rules-based orders as it is doing so.

“The international rules-based order will remain that no one country can change the rules-based international order unilaterally, that’s why we see a lot of foreign navies coming here supporting the Philippine Navy,” he said.

Trinidad lamented the country geographically serves as “the frontline of the expansionist ambitions of China.”

China has slammed the Philippines and the United States for condemning its presence in WPS areas, which are legally claimed by the country through international laws.