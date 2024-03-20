King Rodriguez

Not all heroes wear cape

LOOK: Edna, a 9-year-old Golden Retriever, has served as a police dog for the Manila Police District (MPD) for seven years. On Wednesday, 20 March 2024, officers from the Regional EOD K9 Unit assessed Edna's ability to detect explosives outside the MPD station in Manila. Though the said canine will be retiring soon, the evaluator stated that once a canine retires, the handler will automatically be the one to support the canine. However, if the handler indicates that he cannot support it, the canine will be available for adoption in accordance with the Commission on Audit's order. | via KING RODRIGUEZ