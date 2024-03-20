Meralco boosts electricity service in Bulacan with new capacitor bank

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has recently upgraded the electricity service in San Ildefonso, Bulacan area by installing a new 69 kilovolts (kV) 50 MVAR capacitor bank at its Alagao Switching Station.

The project, which cost P31.11 million, included the installation of a separate power circuit breaker on a pole, along with other additional equipment. This will enhance the voltage level in the area, providing benefits to major industrial clients such as Eagle Cement Corporation.

Meralco said that it continuously invests in the improvement of its distribution system to ensure the delivery of secure, consistent, and reliable electricity service to its customers as part of its commitment to #KeepingTheLightsOn and #PoweringABrighterTomorrow.