Maynilad enhances water supply with new treatment plant

Consumers of west zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. can expect better services after a new modular treatment plant in Muntinlupa City started running to produce an additional 20 million liters per day, or MLD, of potable water.

The facility, inaugurated on Wednesday, will treat raw water from Laguna Lake using ceramic ultrafiltration, or UF, technology, which is a “first” for water treatment in the country.

Operated under a “build-operate-transfer” contract by Rendco-FFJJ Consortium, the Laguna Lake Modular Treatment Plant will help augment the production of Maynilad’s three existing treatment facilities in Muntinlupa that also use Laguna Lake as a source.

“Maynilad continues to adopt innovative solutions to meet the evolving water supply and treatment challenges, ensuring long-term resilience and sustainability,” Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez said.

“With this new facility, we are setting a milestone in municipal water treatment here in the Philippines, as we explore the potential of scaling similar technologies across other facilities,” he added.

Beyond the state-of-the-art Ceramic UF membranes, the facility employs other key global treatment technologies, including Ceramic Flatsheet Membranes, Nanobubble Technology, and Sludge Dewatering Press.

These technologies have been integrated into a localized design that achieves zero liquid discharge, ensuring every drop of water is utilized and preserved.

Backed by P4-billion funding, Maynilad also recently announced that it is rehabilitating 22 of its existing pumping stations and reservoirs, or PSRs, to boost water supply and pressure throughout the west zone concession area.

Maynilad is scheduled to fully complete the development, which started last year, by 2027.

Among the major activities to be done on the 22 PSRs include retrofitting to improve structural resiliency and replacing electronic and electrical equipment for enhanced pump operations.

Maynilad currently has 39 pumping stations and 39 reservoirs located in strategic locations throughout its west concession area—up from only seven operational PSRs in 2006 before the company was re-privatized.