'Maritime Education 4.0 Program' launched in Antique

College students aiming to be seafarers someday were given the chance to explore vessels, as Senate President Pro-Tempore and former Antique Congresswoman Loren Legarda launched the Maritime Education 4.0 Program at the state-owned University of Antique in Sibalom, providing initial funding of P10 million for a Virtual and Augmented Reality simulator and a dedicated Maritime Learning Management System.

Accompanied by her brother, Congressman AA Legarda, now Representative of Antique in the House of Representatives, Legarda is in Antique to launch various funded projects including the local university’s maritime programs and committing to push in the legislative branch for more projects in the next years.

The maritime ARVR and LMS project, as part of the broader Maritime Education 4.0 initiative, aims to revolutionize UA Maritime's curriculum, training methodologies, and infrastructure to prepare students for the challenges of the modern maritime sector geared towards addressing the challenges of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 specifically in the fields of digitalization, automation, robotics and maritime cyber security in the shipping industry.

The centerpiece of the initiative is the Augmented and Virtual Laboratory, a groundbreaking facility equipped with advanced simulators and interactive modules designed to simulate real-world maritime scenarios.

From navigation exercises to engine room operations, students can gain practical skills in a risk-free virtual environment, enhancing their readiness for onboard duties.

Furthermore, the Learning Management System offers students access to a comprehensive digital platform for coursework, assessments, and collaborative learning. With features such as online lectures, interactive tutorials, and virtual discussions, the LMS fosters a flexible learning environment tailored to the needs of the College of Maritime Studies.

UA College of Maritime Studies is the only state-owned maritime higher education institution operating in Region VI and produces roughly 300 graduates annually for both the Marine Transportation and Marine Engineering Program.

Dr. Pablo Crespo, president of the university, also presented during the program plans for Phase II which will include the acquisition of state-of-the-art simulators for Deck and Engine Programs as well as a dedicated maritime training center to offer Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping Courses.