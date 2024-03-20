‘It’s Showtime’ on GMA starts 6 April
It’s official! It’s Showtime, which is produced by ABS-CBN, will be seen soon on its former rival network, GMA. A contract-signing ceremony was held yesterday afternoon, 20 March, at the GMA Network headquarters in Quezon City.
As seen in a video posted on GMA’s Instagram account minutes after the 4 p.m. event, the It’s Showtime main hosts Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Karylle and Kim Chiu — all clad in Kapuso red — rode a float bearing their show’s signage as they traveled to the Kapuso studios in the Kamuning area.
Upon arrival, they were greeted by well-wishers and joined by their co-hosts Jhong Hilario, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Amy Perez, Ogie Alcasid, Ryan Bang, Darren Espanto and others.
The ABS-CBN team, including its chairman Martin Lopez and chief operating officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, was, as stated in GMA’s Instagram post caption, “warmly welcomed by GMA staff and crew for their contract signing.”
Spotted in the video are GMA Network’s big bosses Felipe L. Gozon, chairman; Felipe S. Yalong, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Annette Gozon-Valdes, senior vice president and GMA Films’ president.
Back in September 2023, It’s Showtime began airing on GMA’s affiliate station, GTV, as part of the venues where ABS-CBN provides content while the Kapamilya network has yet to regain its franchise to operate. At that time, GMA’s blocktimer for its noontime slot, TAPE Inc., had just lost the hosts of flagship show, Eat Bulaga!
TAPE Inc. then got into a legal issue with Eat Bulaga! pioneers Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, with the trio eventually gaining control of the show’s name. The production company had to come up with a new title to its show, but Tahanang Pinakamasaya proved to be short-lived due, according to reports, bankruptcy. Soon, talks of It’s Showtime taking over the slot vacated by Tahanang Pinakamasaya floated and were ultimately proven to be true.
“Andito na sila (They’re here)!” came the announcement on GMA’s post. Many in the industry see this development as the last white flag to signal the end of the network wars between GMA and ABS-CBN. Now, they say it’s the two giants against the fledging TV5, which has been, for the last six months, home to Tito, Vic and Joey and their own Eat Bulaga!
