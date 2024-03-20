‘It’s Showtime’ on GMA starts 6 April

It’s official! It’s Showtime, which is produced by ABS-CBN, will be seen soon on its former rival network, GMA. A contract-signing ceremony was held yesterday afternoon, 20 March, at the GMA Network headquarters in Quezon City.

As seen in a video posted on GMA’s Instagram account minutes after the 4 p.m. event, the It’s Showtime main hosts Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Karylle and Kim Chiu — all clad in Kapuso red — rode a float bearing their show’s signage as they traveled to the Kapuso studios in the Kamuning area.

Upon arrival, they were greeted by well-wishers and joined by their co-hosts Jhong Hilario, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Amy Perez, Ogie Alcasid, Ryan Bang, Darren Espanto and others.

The ABS-CBN team, including its chairman Martin Lopez and chief operating officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, was, as stated in GMA’s Instagram post caption, “warmly welcomed by GMA staff and crew for their contract signing.”

Spotted in the video are GMA Network’s big bosses Felipe L. Gozon, chairman; Felipe S. Yalong, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Annette Gozon-Valdes, senior vice president and GMA Films’ president.