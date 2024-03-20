Haiti central bank attack foiled

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AFP) — Employees of Haiti’s central bank have survived an attack by armed men as its security guards, police and soldiers defended the building, killing three of the attackers.

The Bank of the Republic of Haiti, one of the few key institutions still operating in the business district of the capital already overrun by armed groups, was attacked on Monday, wounding one defender.

One bank employee who declined to be identified praised the defenders for their vigilance and constant commitment to protect the building.

Meanwhile, several areas in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area were left without power, the public electricity utility said in a statement Monday, after at least four substations were “destroyed and rendered totally dysfunctional.”

“Electricite d’Haiti has not been spared from the (recent) acts of vandalism and the terror of the bandits,” the utility said.

On Sunday, a curfew was extended until Wednesday in the Ouest department, which includes the capital. A state of emergency is set to end 3 April.

The United States and European Union member states are among the countries which have evacuated diplomatic personnel from Haiti due to the crisis.

The Caribbean island has been rocked by surge in gang violence since late February when armed groups raided a prison, releasing thousands of inmates, as they demanded Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign.

Last week, Henry agreed to step aside to allow the formation of an interim government, following pressure from neighboring Caribbean countries and the US.

Talks among political parties and others are underway to form a transitional council that would name an interim prime minister to get the country ready for elections at some point. Haiti now has no president or parliament. Its last election was in 2016.

No official timeline for forming this council has been announced, but United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged “all Haitian stakeholders to put aside their differences and take immediate action on the implementation of the transitional governance arrangements,” his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.