DPWH prepares for Araw ng Kagitingan

LOOK: Employees from the Department of Public Works and Highways in South Manila are seen preparing the metal board structures that will be installed on the center island roads of Manila in anticipation of the upcoming Araw ng Kagitingan next month. This activity took place at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Wednesday, 20 March 2024. | via King Rodriguez