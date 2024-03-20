DOH disburses P76.1-B Covid-19 allowance for health workers

A total of P76.1 billion worth of health emergency allowance (HEA) has been released by the Department of Health (DOH) to eligible public and private health workers.

The DOH said this is to pay for 8,549,207 claims, covering the period 1 July 2021 to 20 July 2023.

The Health department said that for Fiscal Year 2024, the General Appropriations Act gave only P19.9 billion for HEA under programmed appropriations, of which the DOH has already released 99 percent or about P19.7 billion.

"The DOH still required an estimated P27 billion to pay for arrears filed by the health facilities," it said in a statement.

Through its Centers for Health Development in the regions, the DOH has been working with private and local government unit (LGU)-owned hospitals and health facilities.

The law requires DOH to have memoranda of agreement and to wait for full liquidation by these LGUs and private hospitals of HEA funds already paid, before subsequent release of additional funds.

"The Department has a list of these hospitals and health facilities with outstanding liquidation requirements," it said.

"We continue to work hand-in-hand with the Department of Budget and Management to grant HEA to all eligible health workers," it added.

The DOH said it is ready to release the funds as soon as the concerned private and LGU hospitals comply with the law that requires liquidation.

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) lauded the release of Covid-19 allowances.

"The release of the HEA is a significant victory for our health workers who have been at the forefront of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic," AHW said in a statement.

"These dedicated individuals have worked selflessly to provide care and support patients, often putting their own health and their family's safety at risk," it added.