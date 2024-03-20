Declaration of Red Sea, Gulf of Aden as ‘war-like’ zones pushed

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Wednesday said it seeks the declaration of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden as “war-like” zones to protect the welfare of Filipino seafarers.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac said this after the following series of missile attacks by Houthi rebels in which the most recent incident led to the death of two Filipino seafarers.

The 13 who survived — including the two who suffered major injuries — have returned to the country on 12 March.

“In light of the current situation, the Maritime Industry Tripartite Council considers the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden as a warlike zone and therefore strongly recommends to the International Bargaining Forum to declare such areas as warlike zone,” Cacdac said in a press briefing.

Cacdac also said that seafarers navigating the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden may soon be able to directly report their refusal to travel to these areas to the DMW through an online portal.

“We affirm the seafarers’ right to refuse sailing upon knowledge of their ships intention to pass through or navigate the Red Sea,” he continued.

“The DMW shall have an electronic portal and registry of such seafarers’ exercise of their right to refuse sailing,” he added.

Cacdac said the forms will also be provided to manning agencies for distribution to seafarers.

Cacdac said a hotline will also be made available for seafarers who refuse to sail along the mentioned areas.