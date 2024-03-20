Davao PUVs warned vs overpricing

DAVAO CITY — The City Transport and Traffic Management Office has appealed to public utility vehicle drivers here to refrain from overcharging passengers.

This comes after a social media complaint posted by a resident against a motorized tricycle-for-hire driver who allegedly overcharged them and failed to bring them to the agreed destination.

CTTMO head Dionisio Abude said that they have already summoned the MTH driver reprimanded him for his alleged failure to convey his passenger to the agreed destination.

Abude also said the drivers of MTH and pedal-operated vehicles should abide by the minimum fare rate of P10 for the first four kilometers.

“All drivers, not only the MTH drivers but also the drivers of pedal-operated vehicles (trisikad) must never overcharge their passengers,” said Abude, adding that their office was able to locate the violator and respond to complaints through their database system, where they could check the record of the drivers based on their body numbers.

He also urged passengers to file complaints against drivers who violate transport rules and regulations, especially those who overcharge passengers.

“If passengers are coerced by drivers to pay overcharged fares, they should report to the CTTMO with the driver’s complete information. If they cannot recognize the driver, they may use the body number or the area where the incident took place,” Abude said.