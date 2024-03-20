Construction of Talomo river wall 90% complete — DPWH

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Wednesday that it has completed the construction of a revetment structure along the Talomo River in Davao City to protect residential areas from threats of flooding.

The construction of a 120-meter river wall along the downstream section of the river in Barangay Talomo Proper in Talomo District, Davao City has already attained 90 percent completion.

DPWH Regional Office 11 Director Juby B. Cordon said that the protective structure made of reinforced concrete has a height of seven meters with steel sheet piles anchored by deadmen below the river bed and a stone masonry retaining wall at the back throughout its entire length.

Activities to widen the river through excess soil extraction and excavation are also ongoing to address Talomo River’s narrow channel, low natural ground level, and constantly eroding banks resulting to the overflowing of the river during heavy rains.

When completed, the river wall will ensure the safety of residents during the rainy season.

The DPWH Davao City First District Engineering Office is implementing the P74.14-million project with funding sourced from the 2023 General Appropriations Act.