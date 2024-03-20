Bong Go urges intensified efforts against rising TB cases

In an ambush interview on Monday, 18 March, after aiding fire victims in Quezon City, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, expressed concerns over the recent surge in tuberculosis (TB) infections across the nation.

Recognizing TB as a treatable condition with early diagnosis and proper medication, Go underscored the necessity of swift interventions to manage and cure the illness effectively.

“As chairman po ng Committee on Health, I am also alarmed and very concerned sa pagtaas po ng kaso ng TB sa bansa. Kung tutuusin, treatable naman po ang TB with early diagnosis and proper medication. Importante rito maagapan kaagad at magagamot naman po ito,” said Go.

Go highlighted the recent increase in the budget for the TB Program of the Department of Health (DOH), which has risen from P1.97 billion in 2023 to P2.56 billion in 2024.

Go also urged the DOH to fully implement the provisions of Republic Act No. 10767, also known as the Comprehensive Tuberculosis Elimination Plan Act.

“‘Yung batas na ito ay nakatutok po sa… Proper implementation, ‘yun po ang importante dito,” noted Go.

This act mandates the creation of a Comprehensive Philippine Plan of Action to Eliminate Tuberculosis in collaboration with relevant public and private entities.

The plan outlines the country's targets and strategies for TB control, including prevention, diagnosis, treatment, care, support, and the development of appropriate technologies for disease management. It also emphasizes establishing partnerships for education, advocacy, research, and funding assistance.

Emphasizing the crucial role of proper program implementation, Go also pointed out the need for a robust review and monitoring system to track progress in TB elimination.

“Importante talaga dito yung review and monitoring system to gather data and monitor the progress made in eliminating tuberculosis. Marami pong paraan basta proper implementation lang po ng programa,” he said.

He advocated for the immediate mobilization of anti-TB services during and after natural and man-made disasters, highlighting the importance of collaboration between national and local governments and other entities.

The recent data released by Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa presents a concerning trend, indicating a significant rise in TB cases in the past year. According to Herbosa, as of 31 December 2023, the Philippines recorded 612,534 new TB cases, translating to approximately 549 cases per 100,000 population, marking an increase from the figures reported in 2022.

On a positive note, the Philippines has achieved a significant milestone in raising global awareness about TB by breaking India's world record for the "largest human lung formation" in celebration of World TB Day.

Meanwhile, for those needing medical assistance, Go highlighted the availability of such government programs in 161 operational Malasakit Centers nationwide.

“Nandiyan po ang Malasakit Centers para matulungan ang mga mahihirap na pasyente sa kanilang pagpapagamot. Nasa iisang kwarto na sa loob ng pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para matulungan kayo,” Go cited.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has aided over ten million Filipinos.