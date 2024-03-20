AFP takes complaints against military personnel seriously

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday said it takes very seriously “all allegations and complaints of misconduct” against any military officer.

In a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, said such cases are being investigated by the Office on Ethical Standards and Public Accountability (OESPA) as well as the Office of the Provost Marshall General (OTPMG) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“In every instance, we follow due process and ensure that all parties are provided the opportunity to be heard before any adjudication of a complaint is arrived at,” Padilla told reporters.

Padilla assured that the AFP will not condone any personnel—both officers and enlisted personnel - who are found to be in violation of the military’s Code of Conduct—pertinent laws on violence against women and children.

She noted that the AFP Gender and Development Office, together with OESPA and OTPMG, also review and recommend policies, mechanisms, and interventions geared towards ensuring the AFP maintains an “environment and professional culture receptive and responsive to complaints involving allegations of misconduct by our service personnel.”

“The AFP Chief of Staff, General Romeo Brawner Jr., considers the welfare of women and children and the families of our soldiers, sailors, aviators, and marines as primordial and mission-critical to building a morally and ethically strong AFP,” Padilla said.

In a separate media interview, embattled military official, Ranulfo Sevilla, whose confirmation of ad interim to the rank of Brigadier General was thrice deferred by the Commission of Appointments' panel on national defense, belied her estranged wife 'Ve', allegations that the Armed Forces of the Philippines was not acting on the complaints of abuses against women and children.

Sevilla's promotion was blocked by his wife Tessa Luz Aura Reyes-Sevilla over domestic abuses during their marriage.

Reyes-Sevilla urged Brawner to act on similar complaints by wives of military officials.

Meanwhile, Sevilla denied marital and child abuse allegations by his wife, which caused the bypassing of his promotion to the rank of brigadier general before the CA’s panel.

He also clarified that he had had an affair, but noted, it was only after he filed for an annulment of marriage to Reyes-Sevilla.