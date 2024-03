SNAPS

WEF chief talks to Phl media

LOOK: World Economic Forum President Børge Brende, joined by the country's government economic leaders such as Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go, and National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, addresses the members of the media during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Country Roundtable held at Malacañan Palace in Manila on Tuesday, 19 March 2024. | via Noel B. Pabalate / PPA Pool