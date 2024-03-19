Smart-LED TVs for Mandaluyong public schools

Gone are the old days when mediums of teaching were utilizing, chalks, blackboards, Manila paper, cartolina, print photographs for their lessons as the city of Mandaluyong goes high tech after 1,000 50 inches wide Smart LED TVs were formally distributed by Mayor Ben Abalos and Vice Mayor Menchie on Monday.

During the regular flag-raising event, the said Smart TVs were handed down to Division of City school officials in response to the program “Matatag Agenda of the Department of Education.”

At the turn-over ceremony, Abalos was joined by Vice mayor Menchie and members of the city council in handing down the Smart TVs totaling 1,578 in all. They were distributed in each classroom of the city public elementary and high schools.

This was the commitment made by Mayor Abalos as he said the city had been coping with changes of time where technology would make students understand clearly the visual presentation of any subject matter.

The said Smart TVs contain Google application where in one soft touch teachers could illustrate variety of subjects they like to discuss.