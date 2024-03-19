Settling taxes can now be done on Maya

Digital banking app Maya announced that paying taxes is now hassle free, as taxpayers can now skip the lines and paperwork, as paying taxes can now be done through the app.

On Tuesday, the company said that settling your taxes has never been more convenient and as easy as a few taps!

Here's the step-by-step procedure from Maya:

1. Open your Maya app: Access your Maya account from the convenience of your smartphone.

2. Go to the "Pay Bills" section: Find the "Government" category and select the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

3. Fill in your details: Enter your Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), branch code, and tax payment details accurately.

4. Review your info and hit "Pay": Double-check your details before confirming the payment.

5. Receive a confirmation message: Once the payment is successful, you'll receive a confirmation message with your reference number, serving as proof of payment.

Apart from this, Maya said paying taxes with Maya comes with perks.

“Enjoy a boost in your savings interest up to 14% p.a. and unlock even more rewards with every transaction you make. Settle your taxes before the annual deadline of April 15 and conquer the tax season like a boss with Maya! For more information, visit maya.ph and mayabank.ph. Follow Maya at @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and @mayaofficialph on Twitter for the latest updates,” the Maya advisory read.