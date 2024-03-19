Senate orders Quiboloy’s arrest ahead of Palm Sunday

The Senate yesterday ordered the arrest and detention of the self-appointed “Son of God,” Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, but the order may be for naught following a report that he may have already left the country for China.

Needled no end by Senator Risa Hontiveros, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri mandated the upper chamber’s sergeant at arms to place Quiboloy, the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ religious group, under Senate custody.

Some have tagged the KoJC as a cult with churches and members spread throughout many countries. A reliable source who attended the 56th founding anniversary of the Moro National Liberation Front in Davao City told DAILY TRIBUNE that Quiboloy had already left for China.

The source said they were supposed to meet with Quiboloy, but the latter’s emissary told them of his trip abroad. DAILY TRIBUNE has yet to receive a response from Quiboloy’s lawyer regarding his purported trip to China.

Quiboloy was also declared in contempt by the House of Representatives for failing to appear in its investigations into the suspended SMNI network. The House ordered his arrest on 15 March.

According to some lawmakers, Quiboloy appears to be the beneficial owner of SMNI, which the National Telecommunications Commission suspended for allegedly spreading fake news in violation of its franchise, which the House has vowed to revoke.

Quiboloy had been cited in contempt by Hontiveros, notwithstanding the protests of her colleagues like Robin Padilla, for his persistent refusal to attend the Senate inquiry into his alleged sex and human trafficking crimes.

Charges filed

As this developed, the Department of Justice on Tuesday announced that the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office, following a directive from Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, had initiated legal proceedings against Quiboloy and several of his associates.

The DoJ said the action arose from the allegations of sexual and child abuse against Quiboloy by members of his own religious group. He is facing the same charges in the United States, accusations that Hontiveros’s committee took notice of during its hearings.

The Senate arrest order against Quiboloy was signed by Zubiri and Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality.

“The sergeant-at-arms is hereby directed to carry out and implement this order and make a return hereof within 24 hours from its enforcement,” the order read.

Zubiri issued a separate statement, saying: “We are signing the order to protect our committee system, to preserve the Senate’s power of inquiry with the process to enforce it.”

He said that should Quiboloy decide to appear at the next hearing and purge himself of the contempt charge, “there will be no need to order his arrest. We reiterate that the purpose of the order of arrest is not to punish but to make the inquiry potent and compelling.”

Timely action

Quiboloy earlier admitted to being in hiding due to alleged threats to his life.

“This action is timely for every woman this Women’s Month. I am thankful to Senate President Migz Zubiri for signing the arrest order,” she said.

“Quiboloy has no right to trample on the dignity of the Senate. His disrespectful actions for this institution should not be overlooked,” she added.

Zubiri noted that since the subject of the inquiry in aid of legislation has been referred to and is properly cognizable by Hontiveros’s panel, then “it is the committee which should determine the sufficiency of Pastor Quiboloy’s response to the show cause order.”

“The chairperson, Senator Hontiveros, found no merit in the explanation of Pastor Quiboloy and has ruled to deny the relief prayed for and to issue the order of arrest,” he said.

“Pursuant to our duly published Rules Governing Inquiries in Aid of Legislation and the Rules of the Senate, it is ministerial for me to sign the order of arrest,” he added.

A political pundit, a regular at Senate hearings, said Zubiri’s “ministerial” statement sounded like he was “actually distancing himself, washing his hands off the order.”

Human trafficking

At the DoJ, Quiboloy would be facing charges under Section 5(b) of Republic Act No. 7610 (Other Sexual Abuse), focusing on the protection of children against abuse, exploitation, and discrimination.

Additional charges under Section 10(a) of the same law had been filed against Quiboloy, along with Jackielyn W. Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid C. Canada, and Sylvia Cemanes, to safeguard children’s psychological and emotional health.

The Davao City Prosecutor’s Office has also endorsed a complaint for Qualified Trafficking in Persons to the DoJ.

Remulla, in Department Order 144-2024, ordered the Task Force on Women and Children and Against Trafficking In Persons to prepare the necessary information against Quiboloy, Roy, Cemañes, and Cresente, Paulene and Ingrid Canada, for the crime of Qualified Human Trafficking under Section 4(a) of Republic Act 9208.

The information was filed before a Pasig City court.

“The Department of Justice is dedicated to the enforcement of our laws and the protection of our children from exploitation and abuse,” Remulla said.

“This case underscores our commitment to hold accountable those who would harm our society’s most vulnerable. Let this serve as a reminder that no individual, regardless of their position, is above the law,” he added.