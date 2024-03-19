Ruiz warns illegal drug traders: Leave, or else…

Former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas regional director Yogi Felimon Ruiz on Tuesday warned illegal drug traders to leave Cebu City within 30 days should he become the city mayor or else they will be fed to the “bugaong” fishes in South Road Properties.

Ruiz — who was also a former Bureau of Customs commissioner — stressed that the PDEA-7 has already confiscated over P200 million worth of shabu and marijuana stalks in just two months.

He added that the agency recorded implementing 653 anti-illegal drug operations and arrested 799 drug personalities from 1 January to 16 February 2024.

Ruiz insisted that despite serious efforts of the police and PDEA in their operations, it has been observed that more drugs have been coming into Cebu and the rest of the region and cited the incumbent Cebu mayor should work harder and get into more actions instead of mere sloganeering.