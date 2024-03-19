Rotarians honor entrepreneurial Angkas chief

The Rotary Club of Kagitingang Cubao has awarded George Royeca, the CEO of homegrown motorcycle taxi firm Angkas, the Golden Wheel Award for his entrepreneurship that positively influenced transportation stakeholders.

The Rotary Club of Kagitingang Cubao nominated Royeca for the honor, which was awarded by Rotary International District 3780.

Royeca emerged as one of the select few awardees, joining a distinguished group of recipients recognized in their respective categories.

The Golden Wheel Award in entrepreneurship serves as a testament to Royeca and Angkas' pledge to deliver outstanding service and uphold ethical standards within the transport industry.

The Rotary Club seeks to honor individuals who strive for excellence and make significant contributions outside the organization.

To be eligible, nominees must reside or work in Quezon City and be nominated by a reputable Rotary Club in the district.

Angkas is one of the three legally licensed motorcycle taxi players taking part in an ongoing taxi pilot study to provide affordable, safe, and reliable transportation to thousands of daily commuters.

Royeca had previously conveyed that the long-delayed legalization of motorcycle taxis and easing of transport network vehicle service, or TNVS, measures will significantly upgrade the country’s transportation system.

He then reiterated that having legal measures to govern the bike taxi industry will further help alleviate the daily struggles of Filipino commuters by providing them a safe, dependable, and affordable mode of transportation.