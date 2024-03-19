REDC clinches 500-MW wind energy service contracts

The Department of Energy, or DoE, has awarded 500 megawatts, or MW, of Wind Energy Service Contracts to Repower Energy Development Corp., or REDC, a unit of Pure Energy Holdings, a move that enables the company to further expand its portfolio.

The contracts, which are valid for 25 years, cover the construction of onshore and offshore wind farms in Real and Mauban, Quezon Province — the 100-MW Silang Onshore Wind Farm, 100-MW Mauban Offshore Wind Farm, and 200-MW Real Offshore Wind Farm.

Aside from these ventures, the awarded contract also includes the development of 100 MW Pandan Labayat Onshore Wind Farm in Quezon province, which will cover 2,025 hectares of land.

Committed

“REDC is committed to providing accessible, affordable, and sustainable energy to the underserved Filipino communities, and these new Wind Energy Service Contracts will allow us to succeed in continuing to achieve this goal,” Eric Peter Y. Roxas, President and CEO of REDC, said.

“Developing our wind-energy capabilities will complement our core capabilities in operating run-of-the-river hydropower plants, enabling REDC to continue enjoying its ongoing multi-year growth in revenue and net income.”

REDC recently completed the development of its 5.8 megawatts, or MW, Tibag plant and 1.4 MW Lower Labayat plant in Quezon. These two plants are expected to increase REDC’s overall power generation capacity by 50 percent.

According to REDC, two more plants are currently under construction, with the 15 MW Cabanglasan plant in Bukidnon expected to be commissioned ahead of schedule in 2025.