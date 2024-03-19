PITX, QC ready for Semana Santa

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange has advised passengers bound for the provinces during Lent to book their travels early to avoid the Holy Week rush.

Kolyn Gervacio-Calbasa PITX Senior Corporate Affairs Officer, said Tuesday that booking for provincial destinations early will prevent queueing during the rush.

Calbasa said around 1.7 million passengers are expected to troop to PITX beginning this week till Holy Thursday.

“If you book your trip early, your seat is already reserved,” she said, adding that bus companies are also already offering online booking.

PITX has buses going to CALABARZON in the South and three routes to North going to Baguio, Nueva Ecija and Ilocos.

She added that it has become a biggest challenge for them yearly to address “walk-in” passengers.

“Having your trip booked early will reduce the number of passengers (who did not book early their trip),” Calbasa explained.

Lt. Col. May Genio, Quezon City Police District spokesperson, on the other hand, said QCPD District Director Redrico A. Maranan has mobilized around 3,700 personnel to oversee public safety and putting up “assistance hubs” for travelers during Holy week.

“It will be augmented by our TF-DACRT (Task Force District Anti-Crime Reaction Team) whom you would see patrolling the streets riding motorcycles or bicycles,” Genio said.

She added that Maranan also ordered them not to take a leave of absence during the period putting the entire command “into full alert.”

Dexter Cardenas, QC Traffic and Transport Management chief, said Mayor Joy Belmonte’s instruction is for them to focus on areas where people converged, like churches, pilgrimage, malls and bus stations during the last two weeks of this month.