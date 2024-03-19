Phl, Japanese SC chiefs meet on digitalization

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo met with Japanese counterpart Chief Justice Saburo Tokura to further enhance the digitalization of court proceedings.

Gesmundo was joined by Associate Justices Rodil V. Zalameda, Samuel H. Gaerlan, and Jose Midas P. Marquez in welcoming Chief Justice Tokura.

Also joining the Philippine delegation was Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene J. Garcia-Albano and Consul General Charmaine A. Serna-Chua.

During the visit, Director Katsuya Kusano and Attorney Mao Kanda of the Japanese Supreme Court’s Digital Promotion Section presented the Philippine delegation with an overview of the Japanese Supreme Court’s progress in the digitalization of their court proceedings.

Gesmundo and Tokura exchanged insights on the adoption of technology in court proceedings in their respective jurisdictions.

Gesmundo shared the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovation 2022-2027, or the SPJI, which contains the innovation roadmap of the Philippine Judiciary. During the exchange, the two Chief Justices agreed that the digitalization of court proceedings, particularly the implementation of videoconferencing hearings, is extremely beneficial for archipelagic countries like Japan and the Philippines.