Navotas boosts sports, solid waste mgmt programs

The Navotas City Government on Tuesday said it has entered into two agreements to bolster its sports and solid waste management programs, Monday.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Sto. Tomas for a partnership that would promote sports training for young Navoteños.

Dr. Jerome Porto, chairperson of UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics, and Asst. Prof. Marcelita Apolonia, IPEA SIMBAHAYAN Coordinator, represented UST.

Under the MoU, UST will conduct free community sports training and development every Saturday until the expiration of the agreement in July 2026.

Training in various sports such as basketball, volleyball, football, swimming, taekwondo, and dancing, is open to beginner athletes aged 9-18 years old.

According to the MoU, UST will provide trainers and coaches, as well as necessary sports equipment and supplies throughout the conduct of activities. The city government, on the other hand, will prepare the venues and handle the online registration and screening of participants per barangay.

“We have seen how capable and talented Navoteño youth are in sports and athletics. The awards, competition championships, and 109 athletic scholars of the city are proof of this,” Tiangco said.

“We thank UST for partnering with us and helping us provide more opportunities for our youth athletes to grow and excel in their fields,” he added.

The City Government, meanwhile, sought to strengthen its ecological solid waste management program following the signing of memorandum of agreement with the Mother Earth Foundation and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Environmental Management Bureau ­— National Capital Region EMB-NCR.

Mayor Tiangco, together with Atty. Michael Drake Matias, Regional Director of DENR EMB-NCR, and Ms. Sonia Mendoza, Chairperson of MEF, signed the MoA.