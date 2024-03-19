Navotas advances sports; boosts solid waste management programs

The Navotas City Government on Tuesday said on Monday that it has entered into two agreements to bolster its sports and solid waste management programs.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of Santo Tomas (UST) for a partnership that would promote sports training for young Navoteños.

Dr. Jerome Porto, chairperson of UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA), and Asst. Prof. Marcelita Apolonia, IPEA SIMBAHAYAN Coordinator, represented UST.

Under the MOU, UST will conduct free community sports training and development every Saturday until the expiration of the agreement in July 2026.

Training in various sports such as basketball, volleyball, football, swimming, taekwondo, and dancing, is open to beginner athletes aged 9-18 years old.

According to the MOU, UST will provide trainers and coaches, as well as necessary sports equipment and supplies throughout the conduct of activities. The city government, on the other hand, will prepare the venues and handle the online registration and screening of participants per barangay.

“We have seen how capable and talented Navoteño youth are in sports and athletics. The awards, competition championships, and 109 athletic scholars of the city are proof of this,” Tiangco said.

“We thank UST for partnering with us and helping us provide more opportunities for our youth athletes to grow and excel in their fields,” he added.

On the other hand, the city government sought to strengthen its ecological solid waste management (ESWM) program following the signing of memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Mother Earth Foundation (MEF) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Environmental Management Bureau – National Capital Region (DENR EMB-NCR).

Mayor Tiangco, together with Atty. Michael Drake Matias, Regional Director of DENR EMB-NCR, and Ms. Sonia Mendoza, Chairperson of MEF, signed the MOA.

Under the agreement, the MEF will spearhead the implementation of the ESWM program in the 18 barangays of the city; conduct series of training and other activities to capacitate organized groups and volunteers; and offer technical support and recommendations in the preparation of the city's 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan.

DENR EMB-NCR, on the other hand, will ensure that the decrease in solid waste generation and increase in waste diversion in Navotas, and adhere to the environment department's overall initiative to improve solid waste management.

This will be done through daily and monthly monitoring of waste collection; review of reports and progress of the program; and provision of necessary support to guarantee its success.

Meanwhile, the city government will designate personnel to actively work with MEF; assist partner agencies to hasten the program development; guarantee policy support through ordinances, executive orders, and endorsement letters; and provide all other interventions significant to the program.

“Navotas is our home. It is our shared responsibility to ensure that our city remains clean and the next generations of Navoteños will enjoy a healthy and ecologically-balanced environment,” Mayor Tiangco said.

Also present during the ceremony were Sonia Roco, Trustees of MEF; Kathryn Ann Hilario, Navotas City Youth Development Officer; and Ms. Yzabela Bernardina Nazal-Habunal, Officer-in-Charge of City Environment and Natural Resources Office.