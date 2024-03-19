MMDA investigates alleged extortion by traffic enforcer

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is investigating a traffic enforcer following a motorist’s complaint posted on social media against his alleged unscrupulous activity.

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes ordered that the traffic enforcer be immediately relieved from his duties pending investigation.

“We do not tolerate any form of corruption committed by our personnel. Anyone proven to have committed such crimes will be dealt with accordingly,” said Artes.

This stemmed from a complaint posted on a social media platform, alleging a traffic enforcer’s unscrupulous activities. In his post, the complainant said the enforcer flagged him down on Friday while traversing Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City for allegedly using his cell phone, not wearing a seat belt while driving, and having an expired car registration.

The traffic enforcer asked for his driver’s license and told him that he had to pay P15,000 if his vehicle would be impounded. The complainant told the enforcer that he did not have such an amount until it was lowered to P5,000. He told the enforcer that he had a mobile wallet app.

After a series of discussions and upon the instruction of the traffic enforcer, he transferred P2,400 to him through a mobile wallet app. He then shared and posted what happened on social media to raise awareness about his experience.

The following day, the complainant received a call and the money was sent back to him. He was also asked to delete his post on social media, which he did not do.

The MMDA then reached out to him to push through with his complaint and identify the traffic enforcer.

Accompanied by MMDA Assistant General Manager for Operations Asec. David Angelo Vargas and MMDA Special Operations Group-Strike Force Officer-in-Charge Gabriel Go, the complainant positively identified today the traffic enforcer at the Traffic Discipline Office Commonwealth Special Traffic District Office as the one who extorted money from him.

The traffic enforcer denied the accusations.

Upon learning of the incident, Vargas said the MMDA immediately conducted an investigation against the traffic enforcer, adding that they are considering filing appropriate charges against him.

"The traffic enforcer will be asked to temporarily report at the MMDA Head Office in Pasig City while the investigation is ongoing,” said Vargas.

He said the MMDA will not tolerate wrongdoings among agency personnel, urging the public to report illegal activities they encounter, so the agency can act on their complaints.

“Anyone who wishes to complain about illegal activities can report through the MMDA’s social media platforms and hotline 136. Identify the involved personnel and report them to us,” said Vargas.