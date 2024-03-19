Medical mission for women behind bars

The Department of Justice, in response to the need to improve the health of incarcerated women, conducted a medical mission at the Correctional Institute for Women yesterday.

The medical mission was in partnership with UNILAB, Philippine Business for Social Progress, City Health Department of the City of Mandaluyong and JCI Manila.

Led by Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez, the medical mission at CIW’s maximum security camp provided women inmates with free consultations, screenings, and access to medical professionals.

With the theme, “Empowering Women Behind Bars: Providing Compassionate Care and Support,” the activity coincides with the celebration of the National Women›s Month, a powerful symbol of the commitment of the DoJ in breaking down barriers and ensuring the well-being of all persons deprived of liberty.

“This initiative goes beyond just providing healthcare; it promotes and restores the dignity of women behind bars. Justice can be delivered in the health and well-being of those in the walls of prison, as well,” Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla underscored.

Dr. Arnold Abalos, who represented Mandaluyong Mayor Benjamin Abalos, delivered an inspirational talk and emphasized that access to reliable and free healthcare services is a right of every human being, including those in detention.

“We thank the DoJ and its partners for their unwavering commitment to catering to the needs of our women PDLs here at CIW,” Dr. Abalos said.

Undersecretary Gutierrez shared that the activity was conceived with utmost consideration for human rights protection.

“We, at the DoJ, believe that these PDLs are not bad people. They are people who just made bad decisions in life. They are entitled to humane treatment and services with which they can reform and rejoin our communities as productive members,” Gutierrez said.

She also thanked DoJ’s partners in the private and civil society sectors.

“Rest assured that the DoJ, through the guidance of President Marcos and the able stewardship of Secretary Remulla, will continue to put primacy to the protection and promotion of PDLs’ rights,” Gutierrez said.